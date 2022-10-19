Moderate rains trigger waterlogging on Bengaluru's roads

Many streets were waterlogged on Tuesday though the city received only moderate rainfall.

Traffic crawled on waterlogged and potholed roads, especially during the evening rush hour, as citizens scrambled to reach home before things worsened.

Sultanpet Main Road, a busy commercial hub, was the worst affected as the entire stretch was completely submerged, making it unmotorable. Vehicles, especially two-wheelers, were chest-deep in water.

Residents of Mahadevapura expressed concerns as water overflowing from Munnekolala Lake flooded several housing estates that were marooned not long ago.

Rainwater gushed into homes in AECS Layout but the damage was minimal. Residents of JP Nagar 5th Phase 19th Cross also complained of flooding. Waterlogging was also reported from SC Road, Seshadripuram.

The BBMP’s control room received two complaints of tree fall — at Malleswaram and Srinivas Nagar, Basavanagudi.

The rains were concentrated in the central, southern, eastern and southeastern parts of the city on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department’s Bengaluru city observatory received 29 mm of rainfall until 8.30 am while the HAL airport received 20.8 mm of rainfall.

This year is the wettest on record for Bengaluru city, which has received 171.23 cm of rainfall until 8.30 pm, Tuesday.