Mother's Day: A woman's ordeal for survival after childbirth

For seven days, this 36-year-old mother battled her failing kidneys and acute fatty liver inside a ventilator. Against all odds, she had delivered twins a week before, but only one had survived. But it was only the beginning of an ordeal in despair for Minu Kothari.

Her platelet levels dangerously low, the would-be mother was diagnosed with jaundice a week before. Rushed to Manipal Hospital, she was found to be severely dehydrated. Acute fatty liver of pregnancy, a rarity, made her case worse. She needed immediate, multi-pronged medical attention.

The team had no time to lose. Stabilised, an emergency Caesarean section was performed. Her state deteriorating fast, multiple sections, obstetrics, ICU and neonatology included had to be part of the surgery. The twins were extracted, but one was still-born.

The second baby was very ill and premature. “The baby required active resuscitation at birth with a subsequent stormy course of multiple organ dysfunction needing aggressive critical support in the neonatal ICU,” recalled Dr Karthik Nagesh, chairman-HOD, neonatal ICU.

Complications could affect any pregnancy, and the doctors were well aware of the potential risk to both the mother and baby. It had to be a multidisciplinary approach. “That really helped our grave situation and today we are heading home with our bundle of joy. It is indeed a second lease of life to me,” said Minu, who was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

For Minu and her husband Rakesh Kothari, the ordeal had ended on a happy note. “We are going home on a happy note and indeed, it is a special Mother’s Day for me. We are yet to name our bundle of joy... she has given me the joy of motherhood,” said Minu.

Countrywide, the Covid-19 lockdown had made several people wary of approaching hospitals as the risk of contracting the disease is high. This had bothered the Kothari couple, too. Eventually, the complications left them with no choice. The coordinated treatment was managed by Dr Vidya Desai, Dr Sunil Karanth and their teams.