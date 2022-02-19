NAAC awards A+ to Dayananda Sagar institution

The Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology and Management (DSATM) has received A+ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In a statement released to the media, Rohan Prem Sagar, director, board of governors, Dayananda Sagar Institutions, said: “DSATM, ranked under A+, is grouped under the 3.26-3.50 band — the second best in the ranking levels.”

