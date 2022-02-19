NAAC awards A+ to Dayananda Sagar institution

NAAC awards A+ to Dayananda Sagar institution

DSATM, ranked under A+, is grouped under the 3.26-3.50 band — the second best in the ranking levels

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 19 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 03:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology and Management (DSATM) has received A+ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In a statement released to the media, Rohan Prem Sagar, director, board of governors, Dayananda Sagar Institutions, said: “DSATM, ranked under A+, is grouped under the 3.26-3.50 band — the second best in the ranking levels.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Dayananda Sagar University
NAAC

What's Brewing

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

 