Nagarthpet cluster gets larger with 76 Covid-19 positive cases

The Nagarthpet area in Old Bengaluru that reported 39 cases at an office space has now become one of the largest clusters in the city.

Seventy-six people who were among the contacts of the 39 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducted targeted testing in the Dharmaraya Swamy temple on Thursday and Friday.

Civic officials said that all the 76 were under medical supervision and one of them had been admitted at a Covid hospital.

Even as officials await reports on a few more samples, another round of testing would be conducted by tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the 76 patients. The ward currently has a total of 115 Covid-19 cases since April 5. Authorities are also uncertain about the famous Karaga festival which is planned in the ward from April 17.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J Manjunath said: “As Covid-19 cases increase each day, it’s uncertain if the Karaga festival will be held on a large scale or limited only to the temple officials.”

Manjunath added that officials will hold a meeting on April 15 in which all the committee members will decide on the scale of the festival.