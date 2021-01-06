Namma Metro likely to commence operations to Anjanapura on January 15

Train operations on the 6.29-km metro line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura will likely commence from January 15 with the inauguration scheduled a day before.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the line at Konanakunte cross station on January 14.

"The chief minister and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs are scheduled to inaugurate the line at 4.30 pm on January 14. Public service is likely to be introduced from the 15th," he said.

While Hardeep Singh Puri, the central official, will take part through video conference, the chief minister will join in person at Konanakunte Cross station.

The extended line Namma Metro Reach 3, with stations at Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura, will connect the far end of the southeastern part of the city with the northern tip. It is the first of the six projects taken up under Phase 2 to be commissioned after multiple delays. The Commissioner of Railway Safety gave clearance for the project two months ago while stipulating more than 37 conditions.

Train to Kengeri in June

Meanwhile, Ajay Seth said the BMRCL hopes to commence train operations on the Reach 2 extension from Mysore Road to Kengeri by June. "The Purple Line will have 7.5 km extension up to Kengeri by May or June," he said.

The BMRCL is set to receive seven more train sets between April and June. Asked about possible requirement of additional trains on the Green Line, Seth said, "The train sets will be deployed as needed.

These two extensions can be managed with the existing 50 sets at 5 minute intervals during the peak period. More trains will be needed only when we commence Whitefield line, which is a bit away."

To a question, the managing director said no decision has been taken on extending the train operations beyond 9 pm.