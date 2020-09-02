Namma Metro to resume operations from September 7 with peak hour trains on Purple Line

Namma Metro operations will resume in a graded manner from September 7, when trains will run only on the Purple line between Byappanahalli and Mysore Road for three hours each in the morning and evening peak hours.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday said a standard operating procedure (SoP) will be issued on Thursday, providing details of the rules to be followed by commuters. The metro services are resuming in a graded manner to help officials, as well as commuters, adjust to the new rules.

Accordingly, the trains will run on the Purple Line from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm to cater to the needs of the commuters during the peak hour.

The services on the Green Line between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will begin on September 9. The time table will remain the same, with three hours each in the morning and evening peak hours.

Near-normal operations will begin from September 11, when services will commence at 7 am and close at 9 pm. The frequency of the train will be at an interval of five minutes during peak hours and 10 min in the non-peak hours.

Passengers will have 60 seconds of 'dwell time' at all stations, except Kempegowda station in Majestic where they can't linger more than 75 seconds. Only one or two entry gates will be operated in a station.

There will no tokens issued and only travellers carrying smart cards with online recharging will be allowed.

'Aarogya Setu not must'

In a message, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said the installation of Aarogya Setu will be encouraged, but the app will not be mandatory. Face mask, on the other hand, is must at all times.

Officials will run operations at about 20% of the full capacity to maintain social distancing, which will limit the number of passengers per train to 400 commuters. Not more than 50 commuters will be allowed at the station platform at any time.

Elderly persons and very young children have been advised to avoid travel.