Nimhans app 'Quest' seeks answers to risks of relapse

Addiction psychiatrists at Nimhans are studying the efficiency of a smartphone-based app developed for relapse prevention among patients diagnosed with Alcohol Dependence Syndrome.

The app — Quest — has been pilot-tested on 30 patients, for three months, and is being pitched as the first such app from India.

The study, published in the Asian Journal of Psychiatry, said the app reported high acceptability (65 per cent) and usability (5.8 out of 7) among the pilot group. The authors are Abhishek Kumar Sharma, Darshan Shadakshari, Prabhat Chand and Pratima Murthy, from the Department of Psychiatry, Nimhans.

The results showed no “significant difference” between patients who took treatment and used Quest and those who were under treatment and did not use it, in the median number of lapses and median number of days of heavy drinking. The researchers, though, see potential in developing the app with tests on larger, diverse patient sets, for longer periods.

“There are apps in App Store and Google Play Store that help reduce or control drinking but they are not for people diagnosed with alcohol use disorder, which is a chronic condition. There are seven such unique, targeted apps but none of them are from India. Coming from Nimhans, Quest can make a difference in this space dominated by non-regulated apps,” Prabhat Chand told DH.

Staying sober

Quest comes in two modules — ‘Learn’ covers the adverse effects of drinking, with literature on dependence issues and available treatment; ‘My Quest’ has five sections titled Daily Diary, Reflect and Plan, Goal-setting, To-do list, and Activities. The app features a self-reporting system, with questions assessing the user’s craving levels, triggers, social interactions and relapse warning signs.

The contents are designed to motivate the user in staying organised and oriented to daily goals and healthy routines.

India has about 160 million alcohol drinkers; one in five of them needs intervention for dependence. The study cites research findings that said among alcohol-dependent people who tried to quit, approximately 25 per cent received treatment.

Among them, 40 per cent to 80 per cent reported a lapse and 20 per cent started using alcohol at pre-treatment levels within a year.

Chand said the user satisfaction ratings showed potential to upscale the project.

“The sample size can be increased to 100-150 patients. A Kannada version and personalised feedback can be added. We can also make the app more dynamic, even provide access to a psychiatrist,” he said.