No empathy for informal waste pickers, seen as dirty: Study by BBC Media Action

Most Bengalureans are unaware of the critical role played by informal waste pickers who collect and transport recyclables from garbage, saving the city up to Rs 84 crore.

This ‘invisibility’ affects public empathy for their livelihood struggles, indicates a research study by BBC Media Action.

The lack of empathy is so much that 55% of the study respondents felt that informal waste pickers were dirty in appearance. A substantial 56% even believed that they should not be allowed in building complexes and societies.

The strong negative perception was attributed to the physical appearance of the waste pickers, limiting their interaction and acceptance in society. The study also found that women waste pickers were particularly vulnerable, facing abuse by men in the neighbourhoods and violence at home.

To change this perception among Bengalureans, BBC Media Action, the international development organisation of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), on Thursday launched a communication initiative called ‘Invaluables’.

The city is home to over 22,500 waste pickers. Bengaluru generates nearly 5,757 metric tonnes of solid waste daily. However, despite being a critical part of the city’s solid waste management ecosystem, the waste pickers and their families suffer a lot of hardships and challenges.

While people are generally appreciative of pourakarmikas, the formal waste collectors, the research showed a high level of stigma against informal waste pickers, who are virtually invisible to Bengalureans.

Sandalwood actors Radhika Narayan, Shradha Jain and Swetha Changappa and cricketer Robin Uthappa have joined the intensive two-month ‘Invaluables’ initiative.

“During the pandemic, it became even more evident that waste pickers protect our homes and localities by removing waste that could be potentially harmful to us. They do it at great risk even now. Before conducting this social experiment, even I wouldn't have realised the kind of difference they make to our lives,” said Radhika.

The ‘Invaluables’ Facebook community seeks to build connections between Bengaluru and its waste pickers, by revealing more about their lives, stories, work and talents.