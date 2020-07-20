No extension of Bengaluru coronavirus lockdown

Even as the one-week lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts ends Tuesday, the state government is not interested in extending it, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. The lockdown ends at 5 am on July 22.

"The lockdown issue was not discussed in this meeting. This means that the government will not continue the lockdown. The public can go about their life as usual from Wednesday. But, by taking all necessary precautions," Sudhakar told reporters after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

However, the night curfew (8 pm to 5 am) will remain along with the Sunday lockdown. A detailed set of guidelines will be issued Tuesday, Sudhakar said.

Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with the ministers in charge of Bengaluru's eight municipal zones to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. The CM has also called a meeting on Wednesday and Thursday of all the MLAs in Bengaluru, zonal in-charge ministers and officials concerned, to analyse how effective the booth-level task forces have been, Sudhakar said.

That apart, the state government has also taken a decision to hike salaries of all doctors under the National Health Mission, from existing Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000. "Usually, salary under NHM is divided up in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the state. For now, the state government has decided to bear it completely for the next six months. After that, we will renegotiate it with the Centre," the minister added.