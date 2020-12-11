No New Year celebrations in public places, including MG Road: Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar at a press conference here said that New Year celebrations in all public places and high streets like MG Road and Brigade Road are banned.

"People should celebrate New Year with their family at home. Pubs, bars, and hotels that would previously allow thousands of guests should function at 50% of their capacity with police passes."

Ashoka said that every New Year has been marked with revelry but 2020 should be different.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar added that BBMP will be asked to withdraw passes that have already been issued.

"From December 20 to January 2, public celebrations will be limited to 200 including religious gatherings, political gatherings, marriages, and Christmas celebrations. This is in concurrence with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee's recommendations that December and January are extremely crucial for the State in anticipation of the second wave of infections in January or February."

"Since people have lost jobs, have experienced financial distress, and have lost loved ones and friends due to Covid-19, this is a year of mourning than celebration", he said.