Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars steal the spotlight at Lulu Mall

A magnificent display of automotive elegance transported visitors back in time as Lulu Retro Wheels took centerstage at Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar.

Over the weekend, car enthusiasts were treated to a captivating spectacle of vintage automobiles, showcasing their timeless charm and allure.

With an impressive lineup of classic cars from Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club, this three-day event, which ended on May 28, offered a nostalgic journey through automotive history.

From luxurious models to sporty classics, the South Atrium of Lulu Mall became a haven for those seeking a glimpse into the golden era of motoring.

Among these timeless beauties were a 1948 Humber Pullman (UK), 1948 Buick Roadmaster, 1955 Plymouth Savoy (USA), 1955 Dodge Kingsway Custom (USA), 1959 Chevrolet Belaire (USA), 1962 Triumph Spitfire (UK), 1946 MG TC (UK), 1967 Volkswagen Beetle (Germany), 1975 Lancia Beta HPE (Italy), and a 1950 Ford Pickup (USA)- a commercial vehicle.

Interestingly, the last two are the sole remaining cars of their kind in the country.

The 1950 Ford Pickup is more than just a vintage commercial vehicle; it holds a prestigious past. Previously belonging to the Rani of Pratapner State, it played an essential role in agricultural tasks. Christopher Rodricks meticulously restored this vehicle, showcasing its splendour at the esteemed 21 Gun Salute Concours d'elegance in Baroda, where it received well-deserved acclaim and recognition.

While several of these cars were meticulously maintained or restored to their original condition, some featured unique and eccentric modifications.

For instance, the 1955 Dodge Kingsway Custom, owned by Arjun, remained preserved in its authentic state, while the 1948 Humber Pullman, belonging to S V Subramanya Gupta, showcased an unconventional ‘Boa Constrictor’ horn hailing from a bygone era.