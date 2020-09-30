Not wearing a mask? Be ready to pay Rs 1,000 in Bengaluru

An alarming spike of Covid-19 cases in recent times has prompted the state government to increase the fine for not wearing masks up to Rs 1,000 in urban areas and Rs 5,00 in rural areas.

The proposal to increase the fine amount has been submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and if the CM clears the proposal, the rule will be implemented across Karnataka starting from Thursday, according to Medical Education minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru after holding a review meeting with officials from seven districts that have reported more than 10% positivity rate, Dr. Sudhakar said that the fine would also be applicable to people who wear masks in an improper way.

"Many people are seen wearing the mask below their nose, mouth, or chin. The mask should cover both the mouth and the nose completely. Wearing the mask in an improper way is equivalent to not wearing the mask at all," Sudhakar said.

This isn't the first time the civic body has made such a proposal to the state government. In the first week of May, when masks were initially made mandatory in the city, a notification was issued by the BBMP saying that people not wearing masks would be fined Rs. 1,000 for the first violation and ₹2,000 for subsequent violations.

However, the notification was revised after a few days and the fine amount was brought down to Rs. 200 from Rs. 1,000.