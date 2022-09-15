Now you can take a direct Qantas flight to Sydney from Bengaluru

Australia’s national airline Qantas on Wednesday opened the first direct airline connection between south India and Australia with the launch of its new Bengaluru-Sydney route. The announcement of the service was made earlier this year, setting off what the airline called a “strong demand” for the route.

Both outbound and inbound inaugural flights were sold out in all cabins, the airline said in a statement.

Qantas will fly an A330 aircraft from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to Sydney, four times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Also Read | Airline staffer mishears 'ballast' as 'blast', creates security scare at Bhopal airport

QF68 is set to cut about three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities.

The flights will boost tourism and economic relations between Australia and India, Andrew David, Qantas Domestic and International CEO, said.

Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy and development officer of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, which operates KIA, said it was the first ever non-stop service connecting south and central India to Australia.

He said the flights would mark easier access to Australia and points beyond, including New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, particularly for leisure travellers, corporates, sports enthusiasts and students.

On Wednesday, the operators marked the inaugural Bengaluru-Sydney flight with a cultural show that featured Bharatanatyam and Dollu Kunita performances.