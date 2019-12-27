NPR census in Bengaluru in 2 phases

Authorities are preparing to hold a two-phase census for the National Population Register (NPR) in Bengaluru, amidst continuing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Citizenship registry (NCR).

State Census Director SB Vijay Kumar said phase 1 will involve house listings and countings in the city, while phase 2 will tally the city’s population.

“The first phase of the NPR will take place between April 2020 and September 2020 for 45 days, and the second phase will be held between 15 April 2020 and 29 May 2020. The NPR report will be submitted by 2021,” S B Vijay Kumar said.

He said the NPR has no links with NCR. “We won’t be asking any documents. We’ll only be registering the types of documents the individual has,” Kumar clarified.

To help people participate in the census, the department has launched two mobile apps where people can register their names and house details for the census.

As for parameters, the census would be held on four factors –sex, immigration, social and economic status. “In house listings, we’ll consider the owners, tenants, number of families, number of rooms, kitchen, home appliances among other things,” he said.