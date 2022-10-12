Ola, Uber, Rapido continue auto-rickshaw service despite ban in Karnataka

Aggregators continue auto service despite ban in K'taka

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2022, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 10:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Auto-rickshaw hailing services continued to be available on app-based aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido a day after the Karnataka transport authority banned it.

However, the number of auto-rickshaws logging into these apps seemed to have come down as the waiting time in some places went up from an average of seven minutes to 12-15 minutes. 

Also Read — No Ola, Uber, Rapido auto service in K'taka from today

Transport Commissioner T H M Kumar had announced that the three companies agreed to stop providing the feature to hail auto-rickshaw on their apps starting from Wednesday. 

Many took to social media to complain about the violation as well as overcharging by the aggregators.  "@Olacabs shows 183 fare for 8-9kms. Ideal fare 130," Kumar A tweeted, urging the authority to take action.

Another user pointed out that the apps were violating the directions by the authorities. "Even at this hour Uber is offering Auto Rickshaw service through their app. Whereas govt says they Uber, (Ola) will be penalised if the service is offred from today. No respect to govt orders. Law should take its course of action on violations," Ravindra posted.

An official said they will initiate the enforcement activities after getting the necessary instructions from the commissioner.

