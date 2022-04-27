Over 100 Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru for second time in four days

Bengaluru crossed the 100-mark in daily Covid cases for the second time in four days.

The Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 114 of the 126 cases reported in Karnataka, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Wednesday. There were zero deaths. With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,47,209 in the state.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 1.16 per cent. With zero deaths, the state's Covid toll remains at 40,057. As many as 99 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,05,397. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,713.

A total of 10,801 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,58,40,081.

As many as 1,14,590 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,59,67,192.

Check out latest DH videos here