Over 400 people booked for violating Covid-19 guidelines in Bengaluru

Police have begun checking the city’s interior roads for violation of lockdown rules and have booked 413 people who have breached the restrictions.

According to information, 131 people arrested for violations have been released on bail, while notices have been served to 281 others.

"Many people are not only roaming unnecessarily, but they also start quarrelling with police when we question them,” said a senior official. “Such people have been booked."

From Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, 2,333 vehicles have been seized. As many as 1,962 two-wheelers, 148 three-wheelers and 223 four wheelers have been seized.