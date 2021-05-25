Over 400 booked for violating Covid rules in B'luru

Over 400 people booked for violating Covid-19 guidelines in Bengaluru

Nearly 131 people have been released on bail, while notices have been served to 281 others

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2021, 04:03 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 05:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Police have begun checking the city’s interior roads for violation of lockdown rules and have booked 413 people who have breached the restrictions.

According to information, 131 people arrested for violations have been released on bail, while notices have been served to 281 others.

"Many people are not only roaming unnecessarily, but they also start quarrelling with police when we question them,” said a senior official. “Such people have been booked." 

From Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, 2,333 vehicles have been seized. As many as 1,962 two-wheelers, 148 three-wheelers and 223 four wheelers have been seized.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Police
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 