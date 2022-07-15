Parents anxious over suspension of Bengaluru school principals

The board of management of the Bishop Cotton Boys’ School in Bengaluru met on Thursday amid a controversy over the suspension of its principal and suspense over the reason.

The board purportedly ratified the scope of inquiry — initiated by the Karnataka Central Diocese (KCD), which runs the school — into allegations against principal S Edwin Christopher.

The diocese executive committee had on Monday suspended Christopher and Shanta Susheela, principal of St John’s High School. The development was reported exclusively in DH on Thursday.

A three-member panel is investigating the charges. A source told DH that the board had briefed the panel on the terms of inquiry.

“There is concern among parents about the manner in which the principal was suspended,” a member of the All Saints Church said. The executive committee is the apex body of the diocese.

The diocese has maintained that the suspensions are an “internal” matter, but some church members say the suspensions are in line with other ‘arbitrary decisions’ taken by the diocese.

A parent of a Bishop Cotton student called the development a “shocker” and said there was no formal communication from the management regarding the suspension. “It’s disheartening for the students and the alumni,” he said.

A senior member of the St John’s Church said support was building up for the beleaguered principal Shanta Susheela and some parents were “waiting” for her to speak up on her removal from office.

'Will see what I can do'

Some church members are seeking the state government’s intervention in the crisis.

In a memorandum addressed to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, they have sought an inquiry into the suspensions, which they described as "patently arbitrary".

Nagesh told DH he was yet to see the request but would study the problem and explore the scope for intervention.