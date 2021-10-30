Parking Policy 2.0 'unscientific, anti-people': AAP

Parking Policy 2.0 'unscientific, anti-people': AAP

Apart from hiking roadside parking charges, the policy introduces a pay-and-park system for people who park outside their homes

  Oct 30 2021
  updated: Oct 30 2021
An AAP volunteer holds a placard during the protest against Parking Policy 2.0 at Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru on Friday, October 29, 2021. Credit: DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

Calling the Parking Policy 2.0 “unscientific and anti-people”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Friday and asked the government to withdraw it immediately. 

Drafted by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), the policy was approved by the Urban Development Department in February this year but hasn’t been implemented yet. 

Apart from hiking roadside parking charges, the policy introduces a pay-and-park system for people who park outside their homes. 

Speaking during the protest at Mysore Bank Circle here, AAP convener Jagadish V Sadam said that the pay-and-park system for parking outside one’s home was nothing but rubbing salt into the wounds caused by high fuel prices. 

“The rules are aimed at robbing people instead of protecting their interests,” Sadam said. "There is no question of accepting such rules. If we allow the policy to be implemented, we will be robbed. Every vehicle user should oppose this robbery by the state and ask for the policy to be withdrawn."  

The party has vowed to hold more protests if the government doesn’t withdraw the policy. 

