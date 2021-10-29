Part of Basavanagudi school sealed after student tests positive

A prominent school in South Bengaluru's Basavanagudi has been partially sealed after a class 8 student tested positive for Covid-19.
The student was infected by his mother and had tested positive on Monday, hours after attending class, said a BBMP official. The particular school block was subsequently sanitised and sealed.
"As per our surveillance and contact tracing, the school was not the source of infection," said Dr Shivakumar M, Health Officer, BBMP (South).
15 students isolated
As a precaution, authorities have taken the swab samples of 15 students who attended class with the boy that day. The results are awaited. All of them are in home isolation.
On Wednesday, a school in Kodagu reported 33 students testing positive for Covid-19.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From Democracy to Demo“crazy”
Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21
Five climate change myths
'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero
Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine
Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul
With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive
Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections