Part of Basavanagudi school sealed after student tests positive

A prominent school in South Bengaluru's Basavanagudi has been partially sealed after a class 8 student tested positive for Covid-19.

The student was infected by his mother and had tested positive on Monday, hours after attending class, said a BBMP official. The particular school block was subsequently sanitised and sealed.

"As per our surveillance and contact tracing, the school was not the source of infection," said Dr Shivakumar M, Health Officer, BBMP (South).

15 students isolated

As a precaution, authorities have taken the swab samples of 15 students who attended class with the boy that day. The results are awaited. All of them are in home isolation.

On Wednesday, a school in Kodagu reported 33 students testing positive for Covid-19.