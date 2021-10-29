Basavanagudi school sealed after student tests positive

Part of Basavanagudi school sealed after student tests positive

The student was infected by his mother and had tested positive on Monday, hours after attending class, said a BBMP official

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 29 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 06:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A prominent school in South Bengaluru's Basavanagudi has been partially sealed after a class 8 student tested positive for Covid-19. 

The student was infected by his mother and had tested positive on Monday, hours after attending class, said a BBMP official. The particular school block was subsequently sanitised and sealed. 

"As per our surveillance and contact tracing, the school was not the source of infection," said Dr Shivakumar M, Health Officer, BBMP (South). 

15 students isolated

As a precaution, authorities have taken the swab samples of 15 students who attended class with the boy that day. The results are awaited. All of them are in home isolation. 

On Wednesday, a school in Kodagu reported 33 students testing positive for Covid-19. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

school
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

From Democracy to Demo“crazy”

From Democracy to Demo“crazy”

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 