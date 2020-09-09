PESSAT results announced, all 3 toppers from Bengaluru

Kavya Bhat, of National Public School, HSR Layout, has topped PESSAT 2020, an entrance exam conducted by PES University for BTech admission.

The second rank has gone to Rakshith M, of RV PU College, who had topped KCET and COMEDK UGET, while the third rank has been secured by Sinchana Kumbale of Sri Kumaran Children's Home, Mallasandra.

Dr M R Doreswamy, Chancellor, PES University, who released the results on Monday, said: "Over 16,800 students applied for the BTech programme and appeared for PESSAT 2020 at 31 centres across the country." He felicitated the top three rank holders.

The test was conducted between August 1 and 20. The first round of admission counselling will be held on September 18, 19 and 20 at PES University, Bengaluru, and at 19 other cities across India.