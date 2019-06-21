PM's intervention sought to nab IMA chief

Following the IMA scam, a resident of Bengaluru wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to provide justice for the victims of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

In the letter, Murtuza Khan, president of Hazrat Tipu Sultan Aman Federation urged the PM to ensure justice for the thousands of investors who lost their money in IMA. Noting that around 40,000 complaints have been registered in connection with the scam, he mentioned that ‘7 to 10 poor investors’ lost their lives after the scam broke out.

He urged the PM to ensure Mohammed Mansoor Khan, CEO and MD of IMA - who is absconding - is caught and the money lost by the investors is returned back to them.