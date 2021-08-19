Pneumonia vaccine to be available at BBMP health centres soon

The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), the most expensive vaccine that is part of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) could be available at local BBMP health centres from September.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has fixed a target to administer 15,400 doses to infants each month.

While the city reports 1.2 lakh births each year, the vaccine that prevents pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis (brain fever) in children has so far been availed by the urban elite by paying thousands of rupees in the private sector.

Quoting WHO data from 2015, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep told DH that streptococcus pneumonia (bacteria that causes pneumococcal pneumonia) has likely accounted for 10 to 25 deaths in every 1 lakh children in Karnataka aged between one month and five. The disease manifestations can be seen in the lungs, blood, central nervous system and middle ear.

While private hospitals administer four PCV shots to babies at the sixth, 10th and 14th week with a booster shot in the 18th month, the government, in its UIP programme, administers three shots: at sixth and 14th week and a booster shot in the ninth month. The BBMP said WHO has accepted both.

If a child gets three shots at a private hospital, it will cost Rs 4,485 to Rs 11,403 as each dose is priced between Rs 1,495 and Rs 3,801.

“Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of deaths among children,” Randeep said. “The larger objective is to reduce under-five mortality. We are expecting the vaccine vials to reach us on September 1. We have been asked to train health staff which we did three days ago. PHC-wise, ASHAs and ANMs know the expectant mothers’ date of delivery.”

He said the costly vaccines have come under the government’s ambit for the first time. “This was the only vaccine which was out of bounds (for us). Now, we have a level playing field,” he said.

What hospitals say...

Dr Karthik Nagesh, neonatologist at Manipal Hospitals, said the Indian Academy of Paediatrics has recommended three doses in the first year of birth and a booster shot at 18 months. “The pneumococcal disease is life-threatening,” Dr Nagesh said.

“The bacteria can cause invasive blood infection, besides severely infecting the brain, chest or ears. The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine cuts down mortality among children.”

Fortis Hospital’s pediatrician Dr Yogesh Kumar batted for vaccinating children against pneumococcal disease in a pandemic year since pneumonia weakens immunity and makes children susceptible to Covid-19.