Police quarters contractor says crack in building just 'joint' that opened up

The company that constructed the police quarters near Binny Mills insists that the crack that surfaced in the building is actually a joint that has opened up.
And this joint is the result of pressure exerted by an adjoining building constructed with conventional technology. The matter was brought to the notice of the relevant authorities and help was offered but they didn't respond, claims Somashekar M G, Managing Director of PG Constructions, the project contractor.
Here's what he told DH:
The 'B' Block, where the "crack" has surfaced, was built using sophisticated German precast technology in 2018. Precast buildings are stronger than conventional ones. They can withstand these impacts four times more than conventional buildings.
"It's not a wall crack or any other damage. It's just an expanding joint," Somashekar said. "The joint opened up due to the pressure of a conventional building that was constructed after 'B' Block. It has widened now."
He continued, "The gap is 150 mm (six inches) wide. Our opinion is that there was an influence of the conventional building on the precast building that we constructed. The precast building was pulled and tilted towards it."
Somashekar claims they noticed the joint and brought it to the government's notice. "But we didn't hear from them. If they call us, we are ready to support them."
He maintained that there was no chance of substandard design or construction. "We maintained transparency at every level of construction. It was all done under tight supervision. A factory was set up on the premises and all essential materials were readied there. The work was checked by third party experts and officers from the police housing corporation," he said.
