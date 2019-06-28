Polluted lake pushing villagers to brink

Those who live in and around the 20-odd villages close to the Byramangala Lake, a reservoir built across the Vrishabhavathi Valley in Ramanagara taluk, are bearing the brunt of polluted water.

The 1,018-acre lake is highly polluted as the water flowing in carries untreated sewage, just like in the Bellandur Lake.

“The residents from the villages close to the lake are suffering from chronic diseases. The rising mosquito menace is not even acknowledged by the authorities,” said a resident present at the Lokayukta hearing of a case related to the Byramangala Lake on Thursday.

During this fourth hearing, various other issues pertinent to the valley and the lake were raised by the residents.

The absence of officials from the Karnataka Pollution Control Board, Minor Irrigation and other departments left the residents disappointed. However, the Lokayukta directed the citizens to identify lapses in sewage treatment plants (STP) of the lake and submit a report in the coming days.

The Bangalore Environment Trust which had prepared a water quality management plan for the valley was asked to circulate the same among officials of the BWSSB, KSPCB and other bodies so that they shall be prepared for the next hearing.

The villagers put forth the following demands as well -- lab reports of soil and water samples of the lake, a detailed project report (DPR), tender documents and feasibility studies of all the STPs pertinent to the valley.