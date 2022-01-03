Pothole-free roads: BBMP engineers suspended for not meeting deadline

Potholes: BBMP engineers suspended for missing deadline

Naveen Menezes
  • Jan 03 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 03:12 ist
A pothole is seen at KR Circle, in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Miffed by their inability to meet pothole-filling targets, the BBMP chief commissioner on Saturday suspended in-charge executive engineers of the Palike’s Gandhinagar and Yelahanka divisions.

While ordering their suspensions, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the two divisions fell way behind in meeting monthly pothole-filling targets.

During a review meeting, it was found that N S Revanna, who was deputed from the port and inland water transport department to the BBMP’s Gandhinagar division, was able to meet only 9 per cent of the target.

Of the 782 potholes, the engineer responsible had filled only 67 potholes as on December 28.

C M Shivakumar, in-charge executive engineer of the Yelahanka Zone, who was also suspended on Saturday, was able to achieve only 18 per cent of the total target.

Both the suspension orders state that these engineers did not follow the orders of the higher-ups.

4 engineers in the dock

The BBMP also slapped notices on four in-charge executive engineers of the road infrastructure division — E Ramakrishnappa of Shivajinagar, H T Mohandas of Byatarayanapura, H S Mahadesh of Bommanahalli, and H V Rayappa Reddy of Dasarahalli — for not repairing the roads fully.

