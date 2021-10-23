Potholes will be fixed as soon as rains stop, promises minister

Potholes in Bengaluru will be repaired as soon as it stops raining, Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday.

“The chief minister himself has said that as soon as the rains subside, all potholes will be repaired. All roads will be asphalted and developed across the city,” he told news reporters. The Malleswaram MLA argued that even if potholes were fixed now, the work would not last because of the rains.

Asked about the absence of a dedicated minister for Bengaluru city development, a portfolio that is with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Narayan said that was not an issue.

“The chief minister is capable. If the chief minister himself is in charge of Bengaluru, we are happy because the city will get decisions, funds and encouragement fast. Works that take months will get done sooner. It’s good for us,” he said.

Narayan also specified that he was not in the race to become the Bengaluru city development minister. “When the chief minister is there, I don’t want the portfolio,” he said.

Housing Minister V Somanna and Revenue Minister R Ashoka are said to be competing to get the coveted portfolio to oversee the city’s affairs.

Thunderstorm returns to city

Heavy rains returned to Bengaluru on Friday evening after a two-day break.

What started off as a drizzle in the evening turned into a thunderstorm by night.

Ashok Nagar, MG Road, Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Majestic, Gandhinagar, Banaswadi, Lingarajapuram and JC Nagar among other areas received heavy rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Yelahanka received the most rain at 30.2 mm followed by the Kempegowda International Airport at 14.6 mm.

Cloudy weather with a few spells of rain has been forecast for some parts of the city on Saturday.