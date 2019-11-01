Pre-delivery checks for IOC cylinders

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has launched a campaign of pre-delivery checks (PDC) to demonstrate the safety and weight of the LPG cylinders to its customers on their doorstep.

The campaign was launched by D L Pramodh, Executive Director, IOC, Karnataka, on Thursday.

It will be a countrywide month-long campaign to create awareness on the importance of pre-delivery checks. The PDC will make sure that the supplied cylinder is of the correct weight and is safe for use in the kitchen. The PDC will entail checking whether the seal on the cylinder is intact and checking leakage from the valve and 'O' ring washer by using leak detection equipment. The customer will be shown the weight of the cylinder on a handheld scale.

Customers can give feedback about the conduct of the PDC on a link sent to their registered mobile number.