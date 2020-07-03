Pregnant woman refused treatment at nine hospitals

A pregnant woman was refused at nine hospitals and struggled for half a day before getting admission to the KC General Hospital for delivery.

This despite the woman testing negative for Covid-19. She was admitted to KC General after intervention by volunteers and the media.

“The woman was admitted to BGS Hospital,” Dr Vijayalakshmi, an obstetrician at KC General, said. “She was then referred to Vani Vilas Hospital, which could not admit her. She then went to KIMS and six other hospitals before ending up here.”

The obstetrician believed that the hospitals could not admit the woman due to the risk involved. “Her baby is small and premature with underdeveloped lungs,” Dr Vijayalakshmi said. “She is in the 35th week of gestation. We have given her a steroid injection to enable virginal delivery, which she should have had on Wednesday at 12 noon at BGS Hospital. But she is yet to deliver.”

Doctors said the woman is responding well to treatment.