Protests banned around Vidhana Soudha from March 4

Protests banned around Vidhana Soudha from March 4 to 30

City police chief Kamal Pant claimed these activities would disturb the budget session of the legislature and hinder vehicular traffic

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2022, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 01:45 ist
Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Credit: DH Photo

Prohibitory orders will be in place around a two-kilometre radius of Vidhana Soudha between 6 am and 12 am from March 4 to 30. 

City police chief Kamal Pant cited an intelligence report to suggest the possibility of a few political parties and organisations staging protests, sit-ins, marches and dharna/satyagraha near the seat of power.

He claimed these activities would disturb the budget session of the legislature and hinder vehicular traffic.

He banned the assembly of five or more, protest marches, carrying weapons and explosives, holding banners and raising slogans against the government or any individual. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vidhana Soudha
Bengaluru
India News
Karnataka
Protests

What's Brewing

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

 