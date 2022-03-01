Protests banned around Vidhana Soudha from March 4 to 30

Prohibitory orders will be in place around a two-kilometre radius of Vidhana Soudha between 6 am and 12 am from March 4 to 30.

City police chief Kamal Pant cited an intelligence report to suggest the possibility of a few political parties and organisations staging protests, sit-ins, marches and dharna/satyagraha near the seat of power.

He claimed these activities would disturb the budget session of the legislature and hinder vehicular traffic.

He banned the assembly of five or more, protest marches, carrying weapons and explosives, holding banners and raising slogans against the government or any individual.

