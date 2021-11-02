Puneeth Rajkumar’s fan kills self, continuously watched news coverage of star’s death

A 40-year-old Puneeth Rajkumar fan ended his life at home in Shanubhoganahalli near Bannerghatta on Sunday evening.

The victim Rajendra’s family members donated his eyes to fulfil his wish.

Rajendra, a weaver, took the extreme step after watching the news channels that continuously aired news about Puneeth’s sudden demise, police said.

Rajendra was already upset over the passing away of his favourite star and was continuously watching the news of Puneeth’s death from Saturday evening. He had informed his wife and mother that he had signed up for eye donation a year ago and urged them to donate his eyes like Puneeth in case of his death.

First anniversary

Rajendra celebrated his first wedding anniversary on October 28. He visited Tirupati with his wife on the occasion and was expected to return home only on Monday. But the couple cut short the trip and were back home on Saturday after hearing the news about Puneeth’s demise.

Since getting back home, a depressed Rajendra watched the live coverage of Puneeth’s death. He kept watching the television until the actor’s final rites on Sunday morning and even after that. When his mother and wife went out to wash clothes, Rajendra walked into his room and hanged himself. The two women returned home at 7 pm and found the body.

Rajendra’s family informed police that he wanted to donate his eyes like Puneeth. Police, therefore, shifted his body to Victoria Hospital where doctors from Narayana Nethralaya harvested his eyes.

The Bannerghatta police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Watch latest videos by DH here: