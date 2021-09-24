Pushcart driver survives to recall precise moment of godown blast

Pushcart driver recalls precise moment of godown blast

V V Puram police have arrested the warehouse owner for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2021, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 02:14 ist
Things strewn all over the site of the blast in New Tharagupet, Bengaluru, on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo/M S Manjunath

Ganapathi, 49, a daily wage worker injured in the blast at New Tharagupet, has narrated to the police the precise moments when the powerful explosion tore through the freight forwarder's warehouse.

Ganapath ferries goods over short distances by a pushcart. He was sent to the warehouse by one Kannan, a bookstore owner from Avenue Road, to get a box of crackers.

Ganapath reached the warehouse around 11.30 am, identified himself to the warehouse owner, Ganesh Babu, and waited to collect the box. But Babu reportedly asked him to take 15 cartons instead. Ganapathi loaded 10 boxes onto his pushcart and came back to get the rest. That's when he heard a loud explosion at the back. This was around noon.

When he turned around, the street was filled with fire and smoke, and the cartons he had loaded were shattered into pieces. He just ran out, and was horrified to see Aslam Pasha, the owner of a puncture shop, and Manohar, a goods vehicle driver, lying dead, their body parts strewn all over.

Ganapathi suffered injuries to his face, head, hands and legs.

V V Puram police have arrested the warehouse owner for culpable homicide not amounting to murder by booking him under various sections of the IPC and the Explosives Act.

Bengaluru
Explosion
Fire

