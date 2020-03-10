Qatar ban won't affect transit passengers

Although Qatar announced a temporary suspension of entry into Qatar for travellers from 14 countries, including India, the order will not affect flights transiting through the Hamad International Airport (HIA) to other onward destinations.

Till late Monday night, Qatar Airways maintained that flights from India were not suspended. Passengers with onward connections will, however, not be permitted to leave the airport.

Stopover bookings that allowed passengers to leave the airport and enter the country would be cancelled.

In a press statement, the airways had announced that the temporary suspension of entry into the country was applied to travellers from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

This decision, the release said, comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) worldwide.

“It affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit and temporary visitors.”

The airways assured a full refund to all those who had booked for a stopover. The airline also offered to make alternative travel plans for such passengers.