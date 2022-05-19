Rain disrupts power for 10 hours in Bengaluru

Tuesday’s heavy rains that inundated the city rattled 107 feeders and 60 poles within the Bescom jurisdiction, plunging parts of the city into total darkness for 10 hours.

“There has not been much damage to the power infrastructure since the rains weren't accompanied by gusty winds. However, since waterlogging was reported at many places, we had to shut down power to avoid accidents,” a senior Bescom official said.

Power flickered back gradually after water receded, officials said. Koramangala, HSR Layout and surrounding areas had been the worst hit.

Bescom Managing Director Rajendra Cholan, who inspected the affected areas, lauded the efforts of the linemen who worked through the night to restore power.

“Our officials sprang into action immediately. Power was restored in many areas on Tuesday night. Only a few areas had to wait till Wednesday morning,” Cholan said.