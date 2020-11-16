Rain in many areas of Karnataka, more likely in next 2 days

Several parts of the city received moderate to slightly heavy rainfall on Sunday evening. The met department has forecast rainfall over BBMP areas for the next two days.

The sky which remained overcast until evening gave way to heavy showers in Nagavara, Kadugondanahalli, Kaval Byrasandra and parts of Mahadevapura, with the rainfall ranging from 16.5 mm to 21 mm.

Jayanagar, Basvanagudi, BTM Layout, Banashankari and Sarakki received moderate rainfall, according to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). RT Nagar, Sanjaynagar, Hebbal, Amrutahalli and parts of Sadashivanagar also received showers.

The BBMP control room said it had not received any complaints of tree fall or casualty. "Parts of the city had received good amounts of rain on Friday night, too. Some places received heavy rain on Sunday but we have not received any complaint," an official said.

The KSNDMC said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains are likely to occur over the BBMP area for the next two days.