Rain washes away paint on cycle tracks in Bengaluru

The sudden spell of rain on Wednesday has exposed the shoddy work done on the cycle tracks in the city.

Rain washed away the paint on the cycle track between Minsk Square and Raj Bhavan Road. The tracks are painted green to demarcate and highlight the path for cyclists.

Bengaluru’s bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran said cycling enthusiasts had brought the issue to the authority’s notice early this year.

“We had pointed out that the paint had worn off and asked them to redo it. However, no action was taken,” he said.

Sankaran added that using enamel paint on the tracks was not the right approach.

“Such incidents are bound to happen if paint is used. Instead, pigmented concrete should be used. Also, at present there are no dedicated funds for the maintenance of cycle tracks. The BBMP should dedicate funds for the purpose,” he said.

According to Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BenSCL) officials, the track was laid in mid-2021.

“These are minor issues and do not represent the overall quality of work. We will rectify the issue,” a senior BenSCL official said.