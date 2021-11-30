Rains, Covid-19 reduce footfall at Kadalekai Parishe; traders a worried lot

Gloomy weather and Covid fears have reduced the footfall at the annual Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut fair).

Groundnut traders who paid Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 extra per bag were disappointed by the less-than-usual demand on day 1 of the fair.

Though crowds began gathering at Bull Temple Road from Friday evening, the fair was officially inaugurated only on Monday.

Around 800 stalls, excluding the food vendors, have been installed at the fair. Around 700 personnel, including law and order and traffic police, besides home guards, were deployed at the event to ensure safety, BBMP officials said.

Despite BBMP marshals making public announcements on wearing masks, Covid norms were followed in breach. People half-covering their faces with masks or wearing no masks at all were seen near the stalls.

Going by the previous years’ turnouts, the BBMP has estimated about 35,000 to 40,000 people would visit the fair. “On Sunday, we saw up to 40,000 people at the venue, but today (Monday), so far it looks like those numbers will not be reached”, a BBMP official said.

Lesser turnout would mean there would be few buyers of groundnuts and kadale puri (puffed rice). Traders who have come from Tamil Nadu and Kolar district said they expected more people since the fair did not take place last year.

“As it is raining heavily in Tamil Nadu, I paid Rs 500 more for each bag from Salem, Dharmavaram and other places,” said Chitrakala, a trader.

This reflected in the selling price. Most varieties of groundnuts were sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per litre in the previous years, but this year, the minimum price per litre is only Rs 25 and good varieties are priced up to Rs 45.

The main attraction this year is the special ‘Belagavi kadalekai’, which is longer and has more seeds than the usual groundnuts. While it is priced at Rs 50 per litre, a few traders selling the variety said it has been bought by people who knew about it.

