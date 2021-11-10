Recalibrating meters to new auto fare to take 3-6 months, says official

A day after the Regional Transport Authority revised auto-rickshaw fares in the city, the Department of Legal Metrology said it would need three to six months to recalibrate meters to the new charges.

The task would take that long because only eight service providers are licenced to recalibrate the digital fare meters, said an official in the department. “As per the rules, we have to approve the meters recalibrated by the licenced service providers. The number of auto-rickshaws in the city is estimated at 1.5 lakh. Eight service providers can’t recalibrate the meters of all these vehicles in a short span,” the official said.

The department has asked the deputy commissioner for three months to recalibrate the meters. “In fact, we believe that it may go up to five or six months,” the official added.

