Receding third Covid wave a ray of hope for medical tourism 

Medical tourism, frozen during the Covid-19 pandemic, is reviving in the state after the flattening of the third wave, easing of restrictions and releasing of government-quota beds in private hospitals.

Manipal Hospitals, which recorded 10-12 per cent of total revenue from medical tourism before the pandemic, has now seen 50-60 per cent revival. “Medical tourism revenue came down to zero during the first wave as international and domestic air travel came to a standstill,” said Dilip Jose, CEO-MD, Manipal Hospitals.

“Subsequently, we revived a little bit as patients came via an air-bubble arrangement. We have seen most of the recovery happening from Bangladesh," he said.

Hospitals have begun receiving international cases, especially with life-threatening illnesses like cancer, heart ailments, neurosurgery, orthopaedic surgery, and organ transplants. Most of the cases have started coming after February 10 from East and West Africa, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and Yemen.

Abu Bakker Siddiq, DGM and Head International Marketing-Bengaluru Region, Apollo Hospitals, admitted that things were not easy for patients to afford tickets during the pandemic due to price hike.

“On top of it, we also need to clarify about the prevailing Covid situation in India over repealing of curbs and other things. More documents were required for visa in terms of communication to respective Indian embassies,” he added. Patients were also required to take Covid tests to and from their home countries.

“We are expecting a further rise in the number (of medical tourists),” Siddiq said. “India will be the favourite medical tourism hub once again in the near future.”

M S Guru Prasad, Head-International Marketing,Narayana Health Group, said the hospital has received up to 6,500 patients in the last six months mostly from Bangladesh. They sought treatment at cardiology, cancer, neurology, and urology departments. Prasad said the figure was almost three times more before the pandemic.

Overseas patients are also visiting Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association President Dr H M Prasanna's Pristine Hospital. Two patients have arrived so far. "Medical tourism cases have started arriving, but not to the pre-pandemic levels," he said.

Dr Deepak Balani, Chief of Medical Services, Sakra Hospital, echoed the observation as he confirmed the arrival of international patients. “It is starting to look up again, but it’s still a far cry from the pre-pandemic numbers,” he said.

