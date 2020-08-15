Residents report damage to vehicles, property

Police have opened about 30 cases in relation to the riots that broke out in northeastern Bengaluru on August 11. The cases surged after local residents whose vehicles and houses were damaged in the riots started filing complaints.

Seventeen cases have been registered at the DJ Halli police station and the rest at the KG Halli police station. Five cases registered by DJ Halli police are based on public complaints. In KG Halli, three cases are based on complaints from residents. The overall numbers are likely to go up as the police received some complaints on Friday, said a senior officer.

JC Nagar resident Pratyush K V stated that a mob of 60 waylaid him in front of the KG Halli police station around 10:30 pm on August 11, assaulted him and torched his Hyundai Accent.

Khalid Aslam, of Kushal Nagar, stated a mob set fire to his Toyota Innova around 11:15 pm. Ravi Kumar P S, a reporter at a news channel, said a mob vandalised his Maruti Alto while he was covering the violence around 11 pm. Pradeep T, a resident of Kaval Byrasandra, stated that a mob barged into his house, ransacked the furniture and set fire to his two-wheeler.

A Raabi, who lives in Nagamma Layout near the residence of MLA R Akhanada Srinivas Murthy, told the police that a mob barged into his house, vandalised the furniture, looted gold jewellery and set fire to a scooter parked outside. Ramaswamy K H, Pavan Kumar T and others filed similar complaints.