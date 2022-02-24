Roads dug up by BWSSB to be restored in two months

Around 800 km of roads dug up by the BWSSB to lay water and sanitary lines in the 110 villages will be restored in the next two months.

While holding a review meeting on Wednesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed officials to complete the restoration work before the rainy season begins.

“The restoration of roads should be done in a systematic manner and their durability should be ensured,” Gupta said.

He also directed officials to share the work details related to restoration and asphalting with the BBMP head office on a daily basis.

According to the BBMP, the road infrastructure division has asphalted 72 arterial and sub-arterial roads, measuring 84.14 km.

“Asphalt works on 67 roads with a length of 99.24 km are in progress.”

Earlier this month, the state government had approved the tenders of restoring 800 km of roads, costing around Rs 852 crore.

The assembly constituencies that have received the maximum grants are Yeshwantpur (Rs 200 crore), KR Puram (Rs 190 crore), Bengaluru South (Rs 171 crore), Yelahanka (Rs 160 crore), and Mahadevapura (Rs 131 crore).

During former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s tenure, he had announced a sum of Rs 1,000 crore to asphalt about 279 roads. Soon after, the BBMP prepared an action plan in October last year and completed the tender process. The civic body was waiting for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to approve the tenders as the grant is being provided by the state government.

