Royals plant tree to end therapy session at SOUKYA

Prince Charles took part in a tree-planting ceremony at a health centre in Whitefield, where he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, had been receiving rejuvenation therapy. The royals wound up their therapy session on Saturday and planted a Champa tree on the campus.

A statement from SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre said this was Camilla’s sixth visit to the health centre, while the Prince of Wales joined her on November 14 to celebrate his 71st birthday.

Dr Issac Mathai, who treated the couple, said homoeopathy had been the medicine of choice for the British royal family for more than a century.

Dr Mathai, a holistic physician, has been a health consultant for the British royals for over 15 years. He is also the official Indian ambassador for the College of Medicine, UK.

Dr Mathai’s relationship with the royal family goes back to the ‘80s when he was based in London and organised the first international health conference in collaboration with the British Holistic Medical Association, of which Prince Charles was a patron. Sources in SOUKYA said the royals enjoyed the organic farm with 4,000 trees, fruits and vegetables, besides a medicinal garden with thousands of herbal plants

“He visited the medicinal garden and was fascinated by the way each Ayurvedic medicine takes several weeks to prepare and thousands of herbs go into each preparation,” the statement from the centre said. “(The Prince) was also very taken in with the Vechur cow from Kerala grazing on the SOUKYA grounds. The cow’s milk has special indigenous properties.”