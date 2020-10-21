Rs 50 platform tickets at 11 more train stations

Over a month after raising the platform ticket fare at three railway stations, the South Western Railway has done the same at 11 other train stations in the Bengaluru division, starting Wednesday. 

Platform tickets are KR Puram, Bangarpet, Tumakuru, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Kengeri, Mandya, Hindupur, Penukonda, Yelahanka, Banaswadi, Carmelaram and Whitefield railway stations will cost Rs 50 from October 21 to November 10. The hike is to ensure non-travellers do not enter stations in the wake of Covid-19, the SWR said. 

