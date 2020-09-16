Sandalwood drugs case: Viren Khanna claims he 'forgot' phone password

Viren Khanna claims he 'forgot' phone password

Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 01:25 ist
Viren Khanna, suspected to have organised high-end drugs parties, hasn’t revealed the password of his smartphone in spite of a court order, according to police. 

Khanna, who is currently being questioned in custody, claims to have forgotten the password, according to a senior police officer who’s supervising the investigation into the ongoing drugs saga. 

The officer said they had explained to Khanna the “consequences” of disobeying the court orders and that they would bring the matter to the judge’s notice on Wednesday, when his police custody ends. 

Besides Khanna, the police custody of Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, suspended RTO clerk and actress Ragini Dwivedi’s friend B K Ravi Shankar and others arrested in the drugs case will end on Wednesday.

Police said they would seek an extension in their custodial interrogation. 

