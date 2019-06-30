Sanitary napkin vending machine at HC

Helping hundreds of women advocates, staff and litigants at the Karnataka High Court, authorities have set up a sanitary pad vending machine and eco-friendly incinerator inside the court premises.

The machine and the incinerator have been installed on a trial basis outside the ladies' restroom on the southern side of the High Court Annexe building on the first floor.

They are installed following recommendations by High Court Justice B V Nagarathna, also the chairman of the High Court Building Committee.

Women spending long hours at the court premises can buy the pads for just Rs 5. The committee is considering installing more vending machines and incinerators at all ladies' washrooms on the court campus.

"We have installed them on a trial basis. We'll install similar machines across the court campus," said D Shylaja, section officer, accounts branch of the court, who is involved in the initiative.

"We are immensely grateful to Justice B V Nagarathna, after whose recommendations the machines have been installed. This will help thousands of women at the high court,” Shylaja added.