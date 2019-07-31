SC pulls up state, BDA over Karanth Layout

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state and the Bangalore Development Authority why they have so far not provided one document to the former high court judge, Justice K N Keshavanarayana, appointed to conduct an inquiry for ‘fixing responsibility’ for excluding large tracts of land from acquisition for ‘Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout’ proposed in 2008, during the previous stint of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Abdul Nazeer pulled up the state authorities for failing to provide sufficient materials to the inquiry officer who was appointed by the August 3, 2018 judgement, wherein the court directed the Karnataka government and the BDA to ensure acquisition of 3,500 acres of land for the layout.

“Have you complied with the orders? Where have you said you provided all documents before the Inquiry Officer? Submit a fresh report or we will call your chief secretary. You have not sent one file to Justice Keshavanarayana,” Justice Nazeer told the counsel for BDA and state government.

The apex court gave two weeks time to the state for filing a fresh compliance report.

The SC was hearing a miscellaneous application by a trust contending that its land granted on lease for running a school would be affected by the judgement.

The bench declined to grant any relief to the trust saying ‘identical applications were filed earlier and dismissed’.

On May 2 this year, the court had dismissed a batch of review petitions filed against the August 3, 2018 judgement, which affected hundreds of people.

In its judgement, the apex court had then taken a strong exception to alleged ‘connivance of influential political persons or otherwise’ in the move to exclude about 650 acres from acquisition for the layout.