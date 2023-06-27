Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru's peripheral areas

Delay in the onset of monsoon and insufficient rainfall have caused borewells in Bengaluru to dry, leading to water shortage.

While the core areas are less affected due to their low reliance on borewells, the peripheral areas, including the 110 villages added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2008, are facing the brunt of the shortage.

Residents of Kalkere, for example, have been without water supply for nearly 20 days as two out of three borewells in the area have dried up, and the remaining borewell is out of service.

The BBMP has said close to 20 borewells in the vicinity have dried up, causing significant distress for about 100 families. This has burdened residents since they are forced to rely on water tankers, said Kochu Sankar, president of the Trinity Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association in Kalkere.

Also Read | Water crisis hits more than half of Karnataka; govt readies contingency plan

While the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been dragging its feet on providing Cauvery water supply, the BBMP has also failed to maintain the borewells. Residents allege that the BBMP-appointed contractor neglected to maintain them. “It has been 20 days and the contractor is postponing the repair works,” a resident said.

BBMP Zonal Commissioner (Mahadevapura) Dr Trilok Chandra insisted that the authorities are trying to ease the situation.

“The groundwater levels have receded in many parts and at least 20 borewells in Mahadevapura have gone dry,” he acknowledged, adding that contractors are repairing the borewells and a report is being prepared identifying the gaps between water availability and requirement.