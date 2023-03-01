Science gallery to open soon in Hebbal: Ashwath Narayan

The gallery is coming up at Hebbal on one acre of land

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2023, 02:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 07:52 ist
Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

A science gallery, announced back in 2016, is likely to be inaugurated soon. 

Higher Education Minister Dr  C N Ashwath Narayan made an announcement in this regard on Tuesday.

“To fuel interest in science among children, the state government is setting up a science gallery and it will be unveiled soon,” Narayan said while taking part in the International Science Day event organised at the Government PU College in Malleswaram. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan

