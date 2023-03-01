Science gallery to open soon in Hebbal: Ashwath Narayan

A science gallery, announced back in 2016, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan made an announcement in this regard on Tuesday.

“To fuel interest in science among children, the state government is setting up a science gallery and it will be unveiled soon,” Narayan said while taking part in the International Science Day event organised at the Government PU College in Malleswaram.

The gallery is coming up at Hebbal on one acre of land.