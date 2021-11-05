Seven suffer eye injuries from firecrackers in two days

Niranjan Kaggere
  • Nov 05 2021, 01:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

At least seven people have suffered eye injuries during the ongoing Deepavali celebrations since Wednesday.

Three of these cases were reported on Thursday. One case each has been referred to the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and the private facilities of Narayana Nethralaya and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

The case reported to Minto was Arham Khan, a nine-year-old boy from Basavanagudi, who suffered injuries in both eyes while bursting a flower pot cracker. He was given first aid at a local clinic before being referred to Minto on Thursday. Doctors say he is out of danger.

Citizens can call the Minto helpline (9480832430) in case of eye-related injuries.

At Narayana Nethralaya, a six-year-old girl, two 11-year-old boys and a 40-year-old man have been treated for firecracker-related eye injuries. “Fortunately, none of them suffered any serious eye damage,” said Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of the hospital.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chikkalasandra, is treating a 13-year-old boy who suffered an eye injury after being hit by a cracker spark while riding pillion on a scooter.

