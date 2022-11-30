Sex education needed in schools, say experts

In a flurry of reactions to the DH story on Bengaluru schools finding condoms and contraceptives in students’ bags, experts have urged the government to introduce sex education.

Some of them expressed happiness that students, at least, are aware enough to use condoms.

At present, the government-prescribed does not have sex education. However, schools have been engaging nonprofits to conduct sex education sessions.

Bharati Singh of Sa-Mudra Foundation said that sex education is a must. "Even in the NEP position paper on counseling and guidance, we've recommended sex education after a certain age," she said. "At least 60 per cent of the parents still practice traditional parenting. Some parents still feel embarrassed to talk about love and sex with their kids. We are dealing with informed kids. It's time to understand that sex education is very important," she added.

Author Vasudhendra, in a Facebook post, welcomed children being aware. "It is impossible to keep sexual issues a secret when everything is available at the finger tips. I still remember some innocent kids losing their lives because of the lack of knowledge about safety. So, I consider this as progressive," he said.

Singh concurred almost. "While we can't celebrate, we should be happy that children know something about sexual health and hygiene."

Child rights activist Nagasimha G Rao said sex education should teach children about the human body, feelings, menstrual hygiene and control over mind and body.

Academics and writers VP Niranjanaradhya, K Marulasiddappa, Vasundara Bhoopati, G Ramakrishna, SG Siddaramaiah, Kalegowda Nagawara, Surendra Rao and Vijaya issued a joint statement urging the government to start sex education in schools. "This is a long-pending demand and the government should consider it now," they said.

Panel takes suo motu case

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case directing the Department of Public Instruction to make it mandatory for schools to have counsellors.

Also, the Karnataka Private School College Parent Associations Coordination Committee has submitted a request to School Education & Literacy Minister BC Nagesh to convene a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the need for sex education.